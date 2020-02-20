Eine mutige Frau, die ihrer Zeit voraus war

Christina Caprez während ihrer Buchpräsentation. Einblick in die Hörausstellung in Pontresina. Und zwei historische Fotos mit Greti Caprez-Roffler. Fotos: Marie-Claire Jur/Nachlass Greti Caprez-Roffler/Johannes Barbieri
Christina Caprez während ihrer Buchpräsentation. Einblick in die Hörausstellung in Pontresina. Und zwei historische Fotos mit Greti Caprez-Roffler. Fotos: Marie-Claire Jur/Nachlass Greti Caprez-Roffler/Johannes Barbieri
Noch keine Kommentare
Kommentarregeln
Einige Beiträge auf engadinerpost.ch können kommentiert werden. Bitte beachten Sie dazu folgende Punkte: