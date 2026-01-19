In der Tradition der Nachwuchsförderung durfte die Schulband des Lyceums Alpinum Zuoz den Samstagabend musikalisch einläuten. Im Verlauf ihres Konzerts wurden sie von Mitgliedern der Band «Swing over the Pop» unterstützt. Foto: Jon Duschletta
Carolina Patriciu und Sandro Casura der Schulband des Lyceum Alpinum Zuoz. Foto: Jon Duschletta
Die Schulband des Lyceums Alpinum Zuoz mit Mitgliedern der Band «Swing over the Pop». Foto: Jon Duschletta
Die einheimische Band «Swing over the Pop». Foto: Jon Duschletta
Die italienische Formation «Soul Circus». Foto: Jon Duschletta
Das Deutsche Bluesquintett «The Bluesanovas». Foto: Jon Duschletta
