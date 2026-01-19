Out of the Blue’s vereint Generationen auf der Bühne

Rund 450 Bluesfans besuchten am Wochenende das 19. Out of the Blue’s in Samedan. Zu sehen und hören bekamen sie ein stilistisch abwechslungsreiches Festival zwischen Blues und Soul. Und auch um den hiesigen Bluesnachwuchs ist es ganz offensichtlich gut bestellt.