Chi nu cugnuoscha l’istorgia dad Ansin e Grettina e co cha’ls fradgliuns as delibereschan da la stria noscha cun sia chasina da piziouter? Il titel «Hänsel e Grettina» svaglia imaginaziuns ed aspettativas tenor l’istorgia cha nus ...

